Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 486 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

