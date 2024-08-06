Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,715,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,628.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 782,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,138,997. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

