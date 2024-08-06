HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect HireQuest to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HireQuest Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HireQuest stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 7,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,663. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $50,965.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,064,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,639.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,413 shares of company stock valued at $203,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

