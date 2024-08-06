HLS Therapeutics (HLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.61 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HLS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

