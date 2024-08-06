Home Depot (HD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter. Home Depot has set its FY 2024 guidance at 15.260-15.260 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.44. The firm has a market cap of $347.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.