Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 1.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $377.00 to $400.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $357.27 and last traded at $356.12. Approximately 640,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,393,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $350.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.68 and its 200-day moving average is $353.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

