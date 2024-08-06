Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

