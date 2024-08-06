Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.67.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $97.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.