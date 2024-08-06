Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stake Boosted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Hub Group by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

