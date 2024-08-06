Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

