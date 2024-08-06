Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,276,000 after buying an additional 225,911 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

