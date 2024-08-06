Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Hut 8 to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million.
Hut 8 Price Performance
HUT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
