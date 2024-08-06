Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Hut 8 to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Hut 8 Price Performance

HUT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.