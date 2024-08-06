Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 233,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

