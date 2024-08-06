Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IEP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. 233,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

