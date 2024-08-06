ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) COO James C. M. Morgan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICF International stock opened at $152.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ICF International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

