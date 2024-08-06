Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.50 ($11.54). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €10.50 ($11.54), with a volume of 82,500 shares traded.
Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.06 ($0.07) by €0.11 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €4.90 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Idaho Strategic Resources
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Idaho Strategic Resources
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
