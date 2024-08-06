Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 213,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.