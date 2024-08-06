ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8143 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

