InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
INMD stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.18. InMode has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 35.81%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
