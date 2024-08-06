InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in InMode by 40.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,406 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,726 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in InMode by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,554 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in InMode by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,266,678 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 205,947 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.18. InMode has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 35.81%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

(Get Free Report

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.