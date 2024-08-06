Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 514.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 102,188 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 157,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 74,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,455 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

NYSEARCA TJUL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 1,144,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

