Insider Buying: Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Insider Purchases 100,209 Shares of Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 100,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$262,547.58.

Riot Platforms, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 360 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$959.04.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 1,132 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,898.03.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 52,600 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$112,564.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 700 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,637.65.

Bitfarms Stock Down 11.9 %

BITF stock opened at C$3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.33. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

