Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $12,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,894.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bogota Financial Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bogota Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $94.12 million, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.
