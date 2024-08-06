Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $12,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,894.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bogota Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bogota Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $94.12 million, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

