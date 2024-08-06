Insider Buying: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) President Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.