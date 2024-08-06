Insider Buying: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) President Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance
ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.69.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.
Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
