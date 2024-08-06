Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Buys 68,976 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 68,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 150,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,744,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

