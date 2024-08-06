Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Buys 68,976 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 68,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 150,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050.00.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.