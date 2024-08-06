Insider Buying: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,252.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00.

On Friday, June 14th, George Parmer purchased 5,124 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04.

On Wednesday, June 12th, George Parmer acquired 4,256 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $2,122,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

