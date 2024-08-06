Insider Buying: Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN) Insider Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN – Get Free Report) insider Roger Fitzhardinge bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,467.53).
Roger Fitzhardinge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Roger Fitzhardinge bought 1,000,000 shares of Mandrake Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($21,428.57).
Mandrake Resources Stock Performance
About Mandrake Resources
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mandrake Resources
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Mandrake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandrake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.