Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Glenn Pountney acquired 150,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Glenn Pountney bought 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$12,950.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MRZ traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 145,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,070. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

