Insider Buying: Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) CEO Buys 67,000 Shares of Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,870,261.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RRR opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $6,595,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,897,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

