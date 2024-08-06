Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SR Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRBK opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SR Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of SR Bancorp worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

