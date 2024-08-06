Insider Buying: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Buys 2,205 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Terex by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 353,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Terex by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 161,729 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terex by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

