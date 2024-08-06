Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Sells 3,149 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $128,731.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Acme United Stock Down 2.9 %

ACU opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acme United Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Acme United’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Singular Research raised shares of Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acme United by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Acme United by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.