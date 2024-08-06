Insider Selling: Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Sells 11,748 Shares of Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $22,321.20.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $23,613.48.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $988.43 million, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

