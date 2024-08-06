Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Sells 1,041 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $144.80 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 158.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

