Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25.

Shares of GDDY opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

