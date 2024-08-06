Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells 38,798 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$21,067.31.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$45,293.27.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$29,146.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,867.49.

On Thursday, June 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 123,019 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$77,920.23.

On Friday, May 24th, J. Alberto Arias sold 4,258 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$3,052.56.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J. Alberto Arias sold 84,500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$55,423.55.

On Friday, May 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$314.45.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of C$85.12 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.164271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

