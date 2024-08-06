Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TRU opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

