Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 13,466 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Travelzoo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Travelzoo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travelzoo
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.