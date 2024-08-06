Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 13,466 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

