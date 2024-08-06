Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Insperity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

