Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075. Intchains Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

