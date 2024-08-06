Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $27.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. New Street Research lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,072,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,634,375. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

