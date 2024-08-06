Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.86.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

