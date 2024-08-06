InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Declares $0.53 Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of LON IHG traded up GBX 100 ($1.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,454 ($95.26). 3,591,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,325. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,119.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,097.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,001.80. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 5,580 ($71.31) and a one year high of GBX 8,790 ($112.33).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.07) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($106.07) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,847.33 ($74.73).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.