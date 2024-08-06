Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

Shares of IFS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 342,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $6,730,169.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

