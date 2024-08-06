International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,120,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 640,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

