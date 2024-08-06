InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.18

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.18 and traded as high as C$12.77. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.51, with a volume of 316,018 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.33%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

