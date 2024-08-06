Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Intevac Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of IVAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 26,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,424. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IVAC

About Intevac

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Earnings History for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.