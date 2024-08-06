Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Intevac Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of IVAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 26,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,424. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

