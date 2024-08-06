Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Timothy Price Crain II Sells 143,989 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $581,715.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,752.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

