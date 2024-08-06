Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $21.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

