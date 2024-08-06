Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 120.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,912 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 1,627,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

