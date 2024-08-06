Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,994,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,006,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,115,000.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

